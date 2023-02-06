NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sunday, Feb. 12, MaMou will host a Valentine’s Day Celebration featuring a 4-course Prix Fixe that will include the Salmon Mi-Cuit, Celeriac Remoulade, a choice between the Poisson a la Florentine and the Entrecote de Boeuf, and then Baba au Rhum for dessert. For $125 each guest will enjoy the 4 course Prix-Fixe as well as a Valentine’s Day themed cocktail. There will also be Caviar and Truffle add-ons available.

Reservations for the celebration can be made on MaMou’s website.