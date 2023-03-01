And They’re Off!

Three of the last four Kentucky Derby winners have preceded their wins by racing at the Louisiana Derby. Who among this year’s three-year-old thoroughbred horses will repeat the same feat of Rich Strike (2022), Mandaloun (2021) and Country House (2019)? The time and place to find out is March 25 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course, which has been hosting the race since 1894. The first race of the day is Noon, with 12 races total. The Louisiana Derby is at approximately 5:45 p.m. There will also be special activities and food trucks. General admission: $10/door, $8 Ticketmaster; clubhouse: $25/door, $17 Ticketmaster; children 12 and under, free. New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., fairgroundsracecourse.com, @fairgroundsnola

Pigs Fly High

Barbecue, music and philanthropy are the indelible ingredients for Hogs for the Cause, March 31-April 1. This year’s festival heads back to UNO Lakefront, where more than 20 bands, including St. Paul and the Broken Bones, will perform and about 90 competing barbecue teams will serve up pork dishes and sides to see who is the best of the best. The event also raises funds for grants that go to families affected by pediatric brain cancer and hospital programs and charities nationwide. UNO Lakefront, hogsfest.org

A Literary Feast

Bibliophiles rejoice! Two literary festivals are taking place this month: New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, March 9-11, and Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, March 22-26. Both have stellar line-ups featuring non-fiction and fiction writers from around the world in panel discussions that include history, politics, art, food and culture. Special events, such as NOBF’s Family Day, March 11, are also included. NOBF is free and open to the public at Tulane; TWNOLF is ticketed, except where noted, and events are centered in the French Quarter. NOBF: bookfest.tulane.edu, TWNOLF: tennesseewilliams.net

St. Joseph’s Day Celebration

St. Joseph’s Day is March 19, when churches and other organizations throughout New Orleans will showcase St. Joseph’s Day altars, often topped with fruits, vegetables, fava beans, chickpeas, cookies and bread in shapes of wreaths (representing the Crown of Thorns) and heart (representing the Sacred Heart of Jesus), among others. Centuries ago, Sicily suffered a drought and famine. People prayed for the intercession of St. Joseph for relief and their prayers were answered. People rejoiced, and some time later they prepared a table to show their gratitude with harvested foods. After paying honor to St. Joseph, they distributed the food to the less fortunate. The Archdiocese of New Orleans will have a list online of altars; among two are St. Joseph Catholic Church (1802 Tulane Ave.) and St. Joseph Catholic Church (619 6th St., Gretna). nolacatholic.org/stjosephaltars

Clued in

One of Agatha Christie’s most popular books, Murder on the Orient Express, has had multiple screen adaptions. Now fans of the queen of the murder mystery can enjoy this tale of intrigue on a train — investigated by Belgian detective Hercule Poirot — in the stage adaptation by Ken Ludwig. A Jefferson Performing Arts Society production, the show is at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, March 10-12, 17-19, 6400 Airline Dr., Metairie. Jpas.org