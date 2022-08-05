NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, chalk paint creator and color master Annie Sloan will be hosting two jam-packed days of paint demos with some of the biggest names in the furniture painting world, including Kacha Furniture, Brushed By Brandy, Jonathon Marc Mendes, and All Shabbed Out at the iconic New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, NOCHI. The workshop has been developed to teach some of the most popular decorative painting techniques, such as marbling, ombre and traditional distressing. Participants will also get a first look at exciting new yet-to-be-released Annie Sloan products!

Earlybird Ticket Discount until August 8. Tickets will be $500 dollars for regular entry or $750 for entry and a VIP breakfast with Annie on the Sunday morning. Space is limited.

More information

Tickets are linked here