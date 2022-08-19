NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Champagne and drag, yes please! No Southern Decadence Weekend is complete without a stop at Brennan’s, particularly for its annual Drag Brunch. Brennan’s is known for its over-the-top brunches year-round, and this year’s brunch on Saturday, September 3, will hit the starry stratosphere.



The four-course brunch is $95 per person [inclusive of tax and tip] and includes:

Creole Caesar Salad: Little Gem lettuce, Leidenheimer Crisps, Smoked Oyster Dressing

Little Gem lettuce, Leidenheimer Crisps, Smoked Oyster Dressing Brioche French Toast : Louisiana Strawberry Sauce, and Whipped Lemon Curd

: Louisiana Strawberry Sauce, and Whipped Lemon Curd Blue Crab Benedict : Louisiana Blue Crab Cake, Poached Egg, Crystal Hot Sauce

: Louisiana Blue Crab Cake, Poached Egg, Crystal Hot Sauce A Slice of Pride: Rainbow Doberge, Créme Anglaise.

While enjoying the savories and sweets, glamorous drag performers Debbie with a D, Laveau Contraire, London Manchester and Austrailyah Davenport will beguile. Make your reservation now for this sizzling brunch-of-the-year!



There are two seatings:

10 a.m. check-in; 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. show and brunch

1:30 p.m. check-in; 2-4 p.m. show and brunch

To reserve, call Ashley Hill at 504.934.3376, Monday -Friday 9AM – 4PM.



Brennan’s | 417 Royal Street NOLA

brennansneworleans.com | @brennansnola





Also, don’t forget the great, colorful book by our fabulous local voice of New Orleans, Poppy Tooker, along with Sam Hanna who recently released- Drag Queen Brunch! It would be a worthwhile purchase and read – Go to poppytooker.com/store/drag-queen-brunch