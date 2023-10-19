Annual Take Back the Night Event Shines a Spotlight on Ending Sexual Violence

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, October 17, local universities joined together to raise awareness about sexual violence and to show support for survivors with the annual Take Back the Night event held at Loyola University New Orleans.

“We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all members of our community,” said Patricia Boyett, director of the Women’s Resource Center at Loyola. “Take Back the Night is an important event that not only highlights the prevalence of sexual violence, domestic violence, and gender hate crimes but also serves as a platform for education, empowerment, and healing.”

A candlelight vigil honored survivors and and those who have been affected by sexual violence. Speakers included a Loyola student who is a survivor of sexual violence, Loyola University President Xavier Cole, Dillard University President Rochelle L. Ford, and representatives from Xavier University, Tulane University, Southern University New Orleans, and the University of New Orleans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over half of women and almost one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes. At the Take Back the Night event, various organizations and support services provided information and resources related to sexual violence prevention, survivor support and community resources.