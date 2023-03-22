NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson will award a $500 scholarship to a worthy high school student thanks to the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program. The scholarship was created to provide assistance to Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

According to Program Chair, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, “This Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the Program’s respect for education. It demonstrates our confidence in Louisiana’s youth… our future leaders.”

Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program. There are no restrictions on the purposes for which scholarships are spent. The scholarships are not loans and will be awarded as gifts to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education.

The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state of Louisiana; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Completed applications for students in Orleans Parish must be submitted to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office by April 1st. Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions of higher learning within the state. All scholarship winners will be announced by May 1st of this year.

Digital copies of the application and guidelines are available at: www.lsa.org/scholarship.

For further information regarding the Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program, contact OPSO at (504)202-9259. Applications can be submitted in person or mailed to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 2800 Perdido St. A New Orleans, LA 70119 Attn: Casey F. McGee.