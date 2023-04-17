METAIRIE, La (press release) – Lakeside Shopping Center announces premium home furnishings retailer, Arhaus will open later this year. Located next to Dillard’s, the new 14,000 SF showroom will feature an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality furniture and décor that is sustainably sourced, artisan crafted, and built to last. Arhaus is known for innovative design and client-first service that includes a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services. The Lakeside Arhaus showroom will have two entrances; one that opens to the interior of the main mall and one that opens to the exterior of the property facing Causeway Boulevard. The exterior entrance will feature an outdoor space curated to inspire guests to design their own exterior living spaces.

“We are pleased to welcome Arhaus, a leader in artisan crafted home furnishings to Lakeside,” said Erin Graham, Marketing Director, Lakeside Shopping Center. “Partnering with Arhaus gives us the ability to expand our home furnishing offerings while also supporting a brand that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world.”