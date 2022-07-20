NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cocktail enthusiasts unite. Arnaud’s and head bartender, Christoph Dornemann, are excited to welcome mixologist, author and influencer, Natalie Migliarini of Beautiful Booze, for a tropical- themed cocktail pop-up inside Arnaud’s Richelieu Bar.

Free and open to the public, the event will take place July 27 from 4 – 6 p.m., during a week when thousands of cocktail aficionados will convene for one of the industry’s largest gatherings.

Dornemann and Migliarini will concoct three tropical-inspired cocktails each, featuring Monin Gourmet Syrups, on a special menu that will be available to guests for one night only.

Reservations are not required. Call (504) 523-5433 for more information. Arnaud’s Restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday – Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. and offers jazz brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.