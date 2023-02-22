Around the House

From Gingham patterned curtains and historic homes to gut renovations and first-time home buying, New Orleans is filled with skilled home repair, interior design, and real estate experts to help you with your home. Jump into that kitchen remodel, you keep brushing off to do later. Connect with New Orleans businesses and professionals to help kick off your next home search or home project, on the right foot.

Exterior Designs

Tranquil and multifunctional outdoor living areas are in style for homeowners today. “A well-manicured outdoor design with improved drainage, mature plants and trees, a functional hard surface, and trickling water can provide a quiet meditation space or a calming atmosphere for entertaining,” says Beverly Katz, landscape designer and owner of Exterior Designs Inc. “We can work in phases to help the homeowner create their ideal outdoor living space within their budget.”

Exterior Designs, Inc., a comprehensive landscape design and build company, is known locally for increasing resale value of homes with landscaping. Beverly Katz creates New Orleans inspired landscapes by blending timeless Spanish and French influences of the city’s architecture with functional solutions for the homeowner that allow Exterior Designs to help them realize their vision for outdoor living.

For a consultation on your property, call 504-866-0276. For design inspiration and additional landscaping tips, visit Exteriordesignsbev.com.

Decorations Lucullus

After 35 comfortable years in their French Quarter store, Lucullus Antiques and Decorations Lucullus had a mid-life crisis. They up and moved to their sprawling warehouse in “hip” Bywater. To help locals navigate this terra incognita they posted a playful map drawn by artist Sean Friloux, however out-of-towners seem to have no problem because Bywater is popping with activity of every sort. Located on a small street that runs right up against the levee at the corner of Burgundy and 915 Kentucky, the unprepossessing low-slung building delivers an undeniable “wow factor” when walking through its door.

Loaded with glamourous antiques and decorative items, this sophisticated showroom is presided over by a familiar staff of Kerry Moody, Michele Bray, and Patrick Dunne. In the studio of Decorations Lucullus, ASID Interior Designer Nathan Drewes links contemporary technology to a continuing commitment for creating classic interiors.

Decorationslucullus.com gives a great glimpse into the layered flavor of their recent interiors.

French Quarter Realty: Michael Wilkinson

Looking for a realtor with almost 40 years of real estate experience in the French Quarter? Michael Wilkinson, co-owner of French Quarter Realty, knows the neighborhood inside and out for people looking for a home in the heart of New Orleans. As a leading Realtor with an extensive career in the New Orleans industry, Michael’s expertise of the city is not limited to the French Quarter. Michael’s familiarity with the uniqueness of each New Orleans neighborhood, along with his specialty focus in historical properties, allows him to work with any homeowner or buyer.

Michael’s accolades include two Top Sales Awards from the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, exhibiting his talent and dedication to his clients. With decades of experience, integrity and community involvement, Michael stands out as one of New Orleans premier Realtors.

To discuss or view Michael’s current real estate listings, visit Michael-wilkinson.fqr.com or call 504-491-0484.

1 st Lake Properties

Established in 1970, 1st Lake Properties, Inc. and its affiliated companies are the largest developer and manager of multifamily communities in the state of Louisiana. 1st Lake Properties designs, develops, acquires, and manages over 9,500 apartment homes in greater New Orleans, primarily in Metairie, Kenner, and River Ridge, with additional apartment homes in Baton Rouge, the Northshore and Picayune, Mississippi.

Specializing in high quality communities, 1st Lake Properties apartments operate under the 1st Lake Properties’ management division. 1st Lake Properties’ foremost goal is: “To provide an ideal living experience for our residents through exceptional customer service and a commitment to the highest standards of quality.” With this approach, 1st Lake has become synonymous with premier apartment living, earning a reputation, as a leading force in New Orleans’ multifamily community market. 1st Lake Corporates, is the corporate housing division specializing in temporary, furnished apartments for extended stays of 90 days or more.

Visit 1stlake.com for more information.

Gulf Coast Lanterns

Looking for a copper gas or electric lantern to light up your home? At Gulf Coast Lanterns in Covington, you can browse through over 150 lanterns and the Coppersmith’s exclusive Biltmore collection. With over 40 years of experience, Gulf Coast Lanterns is qualified to help you select the perfect copper lantern for your home or project, regardless of size or budget. Gulf Coast Lanterns helps you personalize a lantern, uniquely for your home at “off the shelf” prices. All lanterns are available in natural gas, propane gas, and LED flame simulation with multiple electric options. You can also customize if your lantern is wall mounted, ceiling mounted, or column mounted. Most orders ship free in a week directly to your doorstep or to the Showroom.

Shop online at gulfcoastlanterns.com or stop by Gulf Coast Lanterns’ showroom at 401 North Columbia Street in historic downtown Covington.

Louisiana Custom Closets

With 20 years of experience, Louisiana Custom Closets provides personalized storage and wardrobes for any space on any budget. Owner Don Wise started the Covington enterprise to fill the underwhelming gap in the Southern Louisiana and Mississippi market for a custom closet service provider. Exceeding customer expectations in price and quality, Wise built an idea into a premium experience for homeowners.

With the help of experienced designers using cutting-edge software to produce tailored designs, ensures Louisiana Custom Closets’ customers receive the right closet for them and their space. As a Louisiana based company, Louisiana Custom Closet takes pride in manufacturing materials, right here, in Louisiana at its Covington warehouse. Wise’s philosophy for his business is simple– providing above and beyond service by using top-of-the-line materials and quality workmanship at competitive prices.

If you looking to expand your closet space, contact Louisiana Custom Closets at 504-885-3188 or visit its website louisianacustomclosets.com.

Triton Stone

Opened in Harahan of August 2006, Triton Stone Group is a national distributor of natural stone, quartz, sinks, tile, and fabrication materials. Filling a huge void in the market for high-end slab shopping, Triton Stone quickly expanded across the United States. While headquarter still, right here, in New Orleans, Triton boasts 26 showroom locations across the Mid-West and Southeast. In addition to its showrooms, it’s a provider for 7 Fabricator Supply Centers and 5 distribution yards.

Triton sources exclusively exotic marbles and quartzites from around the globe, unlike any other slab gallery. Frequent trips to Italy, Brazil, and Spain ensure that Triton is only bringing the best in quality material at the best price points, for its customers. All while delivering unparalleled customer service, Triton Stone is proud to deliver material from the heart of the mountains to the heart of the home.

For more information, visit tritonstone.com.