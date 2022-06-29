NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With summer in full swing, The Helis Foundation reminds Louisiana residents that they receive FREE admission on select days during the week to some of New Orleans’ most beloved cultural institutions. The “Art for All” program, underwritten by The Helis Foundation, includes an array of arts initiatives, including multiple public outdoor artworks for all to enjoy year-round.

“New Orleans is rich in arts and culture, and our goal at The Helis Foundation is to ensure that anyone in our community has access to these experiences,” says Jessie Schott Haynes, Managing Director of The Helis Foundation. “The Art for All program alleviates cost barriers so, not only New Orleanians, but residents across Louisiana, may enjoy free admission days to multiple museums and cultural spaces in the city.”

The “Art for All” program is ideal for Louisiana families whose children are out of school and are looking for free activities, as well as Louisiana residents who are traveling to New Orleans for a quick getaway.

“Art for All” Institutions and Free Admission Days:

Available Year-round for Louisiana Residents

Learn more about “Art for All” at TheHelisFoundation.org.