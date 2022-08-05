It’s simply too hot to do very much right now, which in my book means it’s art museum season.

Louisiana residents can enjoy three of the city’s finest art museums, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Contemporary Arts Center and the New Orleans Museum of Art for free every Saturday in August. That’s Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 if like me you need to mark your calendar, or you’ll forget. Free admission to the museums is made possible via The Helis Foundation’s summer initiative, “Art & A/C.”

Meanwhile, if you are keen to brave the heat, there are few places more beautiful to do it than Longue Vue House & Gardens. Longue Vue is participating in New Orleans Museum Month. Members of participating museums receive free garden admission for two at Longue Vue. (Note: Bring proof of membership with you to participating museums.) There are a lot of events on tap in the coming days at Longue Vue if you want to plan your visit around one. On Sunday, pop over for Free Family Sunday (free to LA residents), which is the first Sunday of every month. Picnics are encouraged or visitors can take advantage of Edith & Edgar’s Museum Café. Monday, Aug. 8, Swan Michelle of Swan River Yoga in Mid-City is conducting a sound bath 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. This sound therapy concert is “designed to recalibrate the nervous system and cleanse the energy body.” Visit Longue Vue’s website for the full events schedule.

Last, but certainly not least, Fidelity Bank White Linen Night is Saturday, Aug. 6. From 5-10 p.m. don your chicest while attire (linen encouraged, but not mandatory) and stroll the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the Warehouse Arts District. More than 20 art galleries, as well as museums are flinging open their doors, offering refreshments and showcasing world-class art exhibitions. The street party is also a good time with live music, food, beverage and other vendors.

Enjoy an artful weekend!

Are you taking advantage of free admission to the museums this month? Do you have questions about what to wear to White Linen Night if you don’t wear linen or want to complain about the heat and why on Earth would anyone want to wear white or go outside right now? Email me at melanie@myneworleans.com.

P.S. I’m excited to share that the Bon Vivant blog won its third Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism Award last weekend for Best Lifestyle Blog. It’s such a labor of love and I’m beyond honored to be recognized for it. Many of my colleagues here at Renaissance Publishing also won awards. So congrats to them, as well! Thank you to the PCNO and to all of you who read the blog. As long as you guys keep reading (and writing to me), I’ll keep blogging for you!