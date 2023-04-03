NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans visual artist Jay McKay is kicking off his quarterly “Hues Lounge with Jay McKay” artist series at the Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot on April 12, 2023. The series will celebrate and support artists in the community and bring attention to their stunning works, while also bringing the public in to enjoy amazing sights, sounds and flavors.

This first event in the series will feature Jay’s artwork, while future evenings will showcase the work of a different artist selected by Jay. In addition to Jay’s work on display and available for purchase, the artist will also be in attendance to meet and mingle with patrons.

“New Orleans is home to some of the most unique and talented Artists in the world,” says Jay McKay. “I am extremely happy to be a part of this series! We are going to have a good time!”

DJ Ghazi will provide tunes to set the mood inside Peacock Room, an already visually stimulating space with a unique vibe. And the menu of evocative cocktails and shareable plates will be available for art lovers, with dinner service until 9 p.m. and bar service until 10 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and it’s open to the public. But reservations are recommended for anyone looking to sit and dine while at the event. Otherwise, space will be available on a first come, first served basis. Stay tuned for the next round in the series to come this summer.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Check out Jay McKay online at https://www.art-by-jay.com/, and on Instagram @artby_jay. Reservations and more info on Peacock Room can be found at https://peacockroomnola.com/. You can also follow Peacock Room on Instagram and Facebook @peacockroomnola.