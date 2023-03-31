Arts and Crafts

It’s an easy three-hour drive from New Orleans to Ridgeland, Miss., a town located north of Jackson that’s known for its art scene, shopping, the 33,000-acre Ross Barnett Reservoir and entrances on to the Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile historic road that runs from Natchez to Nashville. The Trace traverses 10 miles through Ridgeland but bikers will also enjoy Ridgeland’s own multi-use trails, many of which connect to the Trace.

Ridgeland is also home to the Bill Waller Mississippi Craft Center, headquarters for The Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, and plenty of great restaurants and shopping boutiques to choose from.

“We began as a suburb of Jackson but we’re grown into a shopping and dining destination,” said Katie Coats, director of marketing and public relations at Visit Ridgeland.

Spring is one of the best times to visit Ridgeland.

Art, Wine and Wheels

Ridgeland hosted a spring fine arts festival about 15 years ago and it’s since developed into a weekend event. The Art, Wine and Wheels Weekend still includes a juried art show of paintings, woodwork, jewelry and more as the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival but now includes the Santé South Wine Festival and the Natchez Trace Century Ride for bikers. The art festival takes place at the Renaissance at Colony Park shopping center while the Santé Wine Festival is held next door. The annual bike ride, with a choice of distances, is Saturday, May 6, at Old Trace Park. “They don’t all take place at the same time but all three take place the same weekend,” Coats explained.

Shop

The Bill Waller Mississippi Craft Center not only serves as the headquarters for the Craftmen’s Guild of Mississippi but members offer demonstrations and classes on site and sell their creations in the gallery. Just about anything a shopper demands can be found at Renaissance at Colony Park, an outdoors shopping district full of upscale boutiques, restaurants and unique architectural elements such as fountains and a clock tower.

Stay

For the festival-goers wanting to stay close to the action, the newly opened AC Hotel Jackson Ridgeland is a quick drive up the road from Renaissance and just off Interstate 55. Even closer is the Hyatt Place Jackson Ridgeland, off I-55’s frontage road and a three-minute walk to Renaissance.

Eat

Ridgeland is known for its locally owned steakhouses, said Coats, but also plenty of eating establishments at Renaissance. Township Colony Park, a mixed-use community development, is home to Anjou serving up Southern favorites and French dishes. Overlooking the Barnett Reservoir, what the locals call the “Rez,” are several popular restaurants, such as Pelican Cove Grill and Crabs Seafood Shack. Cock of the Walk is an old Mississippi favorite, serving up fried chicken or catfish and all the trimmings the old-fashioned way. There’s cornbread delivered in a skillet and drinks in Mason jars, an homage to the 1800s riverboat days.

Hike or Bike

The Chisha-Foka Multi-Use Trail on the Natchez Trace Parkway rolls 10 miles through historic Choctaw lands and there are eight ways to access the trail from Ridgeland. Choose from Brashears Stand at milepost 104.5 at the Mississippi Craft Center or the Reservoir Overlook at milepost 105.6. To learn about all eight access points, the annual Natchez Trace Century Ride and more, visit visitridgeland.com/what-to-do/trails-parks-cycling/.