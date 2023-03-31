Arts Calendar: April

2
Stevie Nicks
Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Dr., 504-587-3663, smoothiekingcenter.com.
4
EMCM Presents: Freddie Blue & The Friendship Circle
Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, 1901 Bartholomew St., 504-940-3400, ellismarsaliscenter.org.
6
Music at the Museum: New Orleans Jazz Museum
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., lpomusic.com.
13
NOBT: Romeo and Juliet
New Orleans Ballet Theater, The Orpheum Theater, orpheumnola.net.
13 – 16
French Quarter Festival
Woldenburg Park, 1 Canal St., frenchquarterfest.org.
13 – 16
New Orleans Poetry Festival
Various locations, nolapoetry.com.
14
NOMA at Night featuring Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra, GAC, and Lo Tide
New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org.
15
Dine and Dance with the Victory Swing Orchestra
BB’s Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., 504-528-1943, nationalww2museum.org.
15
Swing in the Oaks: City Park
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, The Great Lawn & Peristyle at City Park, lpomusic.com.
20 – 23
Disney on Ice: Into the Magic
UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., 504-280-7171, arena.uno.edu.
21 – 23
Panorama: Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., 504-948-9998, marignyoperaballet.org.
24
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The Brahms Effect
Tulane University, Dixon Hall, friendsofmusic.org.
April 20 – May 7
August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned
Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081, lepetittheatre.com.
28
Galactic Featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph + Sir Woman
Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-8477, tipitinas.com.
28
The Revivalists
Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., 504-881-1555.
April 28 – May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., nojazzfest.com
Back for its 52nd year, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival brings a carnival of music, food, and libations to the Fair Grounds. Look for musical artists including Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Dead & Company and a spotlight on Puerto Rico at the Cultural Exchange Pavilion.
May
2
EMCM Presents: Germaine Bazzle
Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, 1901 Bartholomew St., 504-940-3400, ellismarsaliscenter.org.
5
Better Than Ezra
House of Blues New Orleans, 225 Decatur St., 504-310-4999, houseofblues.com/neworleans.