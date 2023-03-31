Arts Calendar: April

2

Stevie Nicks

Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Dr., 504-587-3663, smoothiekingcenter.com.

4

EMCM Presents: Freddie Blue & The Friendship Circle

Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, 1901 Bartholomew St., 504-940-3400, ellismarsaliscenter.org.

6

Music at the Museum: New Orleans Jazz Museum

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., lpomusic.com.

13

NOBT: Romeo and Juliet

New Orleans Ballet Theater, The Orpheum Theater, orpheumnola.net.

13 – 16

French Quarter Festival

Woldenburg Park, 1 Canal St., frenchquarterfest.org.

13 – 16

New Orleans Poetry Festival

Various locations, nolapoetry.com.

14

NOMA at Night featuring Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra, GAC, and Lo Tide

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org.

15

Dine and Dance with the Victory Swing Orchestra

BB’s Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., 504-528-1943, nationalww2museum.org.

15

Swing in the Oaks: City Park

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, The Great Lawn & Peristyle at City Park, lpomusic.com.

20 – 23

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., 504-280-7171, arena.uno.edu.

21 – 23

Panorama: Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., 504-948-9998, marignyoperaballet.org.

24

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The Brahms Effect

Tulane University, Dixon Hall, friendsofmusic.org.

April 20 – May 7

August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned

Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081, lepetittheatre.com.

28

Galactic Featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph + Sir Woman

Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-8477, tipitinas.com.

28

The Revivalists

Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., 504-881-1555.

April 28 – May 7

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., nojazzfest.com

Back for its 52nd year, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival brings a carnival of music, food, and libations to the Fair Grounds. Look for musical artists including Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Dead & Company and a spotlight on Puerto Rico at the Cultural Exchange Pavilion.

May

2

EMCM Presents: Germaine Bazzle

Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, 1901 Bartholomew St., 504-940-3400, ellismarsaliscenter.org.

5

Better Than Ezra

House of Blues New Orleans, 225 Decatur St., 504-310-4999, houseofblues.com/neworleans.