1

Tai Chi in the Sculpture Garden

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

2

Stage Door Idol

The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944, nationalww2museum.org

5

First Fridays at NOMA

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

9

Book Club: Curatorial Program with Mel Buchanan

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

6

Opening Celebration: Remember Earth?

Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., 504-528-3805, cacno.org

7

Three Days Grace – Explosions Tour

Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., 504-881-1555, @TheFilmoreNOLA

11

Hey Y’all Art Talk

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., 504-539-9650, ogdenmuseum.org

12

The Band of Brothers 20th Anniversary Reunion

The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944, nationalww2museum.org

12

How Did This Get Made? – Live!

Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St, 504-525-1052

13

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s Tribute to Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, thenojo.com/jazz-market

15

Adult Summer Camp

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., 504-539-9650, ogdenmuseum.org

17

Victory Belles Matinee Luncheon

The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944, nationalww2museum.org

25

Virtual Book Club Discussion: Craft

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

27

Luke Bryan

Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Dr, 504-587-3663, smoothiekingcenter.com

September

6

UB40 with The Original Wailers & Maxi Priest

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

20

Earth, Wind & Fire

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

25

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com