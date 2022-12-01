2-4

Raw Fruit

Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., 504-528-3805, cacno.org

3

Heather McMahan

Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., 504-525-1052

4

Performance and Record Release: People Museum

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

9, 10

Home Alone with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., 504-525-1052

10, 11

Preservation Resource Center 47th Annual Holiday Home Tour

Preservation Resource Center, 504-581-7032, prcno.org

Take a tour of six beautiful and historic New Orleans homes (and one bonus property) during the Preservation Resource Center’s 47th annual Holiday Home Tour. After a two-year pandemic related break, this annual treat is back, and you won’t want to miss it!

13

Homeschool Studio for Students in Grades K-4

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., 504-539-9650, ogdenmuseum.org

14

Gallery Talk

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

17

Artist Workshop: Portraiture with José Torres-Tama

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., 504-539-9650, ogdenmuseum.org

17, 18

Delta Festival Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., 504-525-1052

21-30

NOLA ChristmasFest

New Orleans Convention Center, nolachristmasfest.com

22

Down in Treme Concert Series: YAT Quartet Celtic Christmas Concert

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church, 1313 Esplanade Ave.

Through 23

Scherezade Garcia Collective Portraits: The Map in My Skin

IBIS Contemporary Art Gallery, 705 Camp St., 734-476-7918, ibisartgallery.com

27

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

January

10-15

Jesus Christ Superstar

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

20

The Temptations and The Four Tops

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

28

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Presented by NOBA

Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St, 504-525-1052