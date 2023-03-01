2

Orpheum Sessions: Haydn’s The Seasons

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, The Orpheum Theater, lpomusic.com

3

15th Annual Big Easy Blues Festival

UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., 504-280-7171, arena.uno.edu

3

NOMA at Night featuring N.O.B.A.B.E.

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

5

Family Concert: Peter & The Wolf

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Roussel Hall, Loyola University, lpomusic.com

9

Hey Y’all Art Talk

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., 504-539-9650, ogdenmuseum.org

9-26

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081, lepetittheatre.com

11

MOMIX in ALICE

MOMIX dancer-illusionists, Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., 504-525-1052, nobadance.com

12

Louis Michot Présente: Café des Exilés

Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St., musicboxvillage.com

14

An Evening with Jens Korndörfer, organist

The Historic New Orleans Collection, 520 Royal St., 504-523-4662, hnoc.org

16

Orpheum Sessions: Scheherazade

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, The Orpheum Theater, lpomusic.com

17

Patti LaBelle

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

21

Joanne Shaw Taylor

The Orpheum Theater, orpheumnola.net

22-26

Art in Bloom Presented by First Horizon

New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org

22-26

Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival

French Quarter, various locations, tennesseewilliams.net

24

Puccini’s Madame Butterfly

New Orleans Opera, Mahalia Jackson Theater, 504-525-1052, neworleansopera.org

April

5-16

Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com

13

Big Freedia & The LPO

The Orpheum Theater, lpomusic.com