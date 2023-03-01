2
Orpheum Sessions: Haydn’s The Seasons
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, The Orpheum Theater, lpomusic.com
3
15th Annual Big Easy Blues Festival
UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., 504-280-7171, arena.uno.edu
3
NOMA at Night featuring N.O.B.A.B.E.
New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org
5
Family Concert: Peter & The Wolf
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Roussel Hall, Loyola University, lpomusic.com
9
Hey Y’all Art Talk
Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., 504-539-9650, ogdenmuseum.org
9-26
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081, lepetittheatre.com
11
MOMIX in ALICE
MOMIX dancer-illusionists, Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., 504-525-1052, nobadance.com
12
Louis Michot Présente: Café des Exilés
Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St., musicboxvillage.com
14
An Evening with Jens Korndörfer, organist
The Historic New Orleans Collection, 520 Royal St., 504-523-4662, hnoc.org
16
Orpheum Sessions: Scheherazade
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, The Orpheum Theater, lpomusic.com
17
Patti LaBelle
Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com
21
Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Orpheum Theater, orpheumnola.net
22-26
Art in Bloom Presented by First Horizon
New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org
22-26
Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival
French Quarter, various locations, tennesseewilliams.net
24
Puccini’s Madame Butterfly
New Orleans Opera, Mahalia Jackson Theater, 504-525-1052, neworleansopera.org
April
5-16
Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052, saengernola.com
13
Big Freedia & The LPO
The Orpheum Theater, lpomusic.com