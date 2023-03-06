NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Artspace Projects, America’s leading developer for the arts, welcomes their 2023-24 cohort for Artspace Immersion: New Orleans, a year-long capacity-building program that celebrates and supports arts and cultural organizations as they build impactful creative spaces. Designed for groups in the planning stages of a space-related initiative, the program brings together the people, tools, and access that advance small and large-scale projects.

Artspace Immersion: New Orleans 2023-24 Cohort

Arts New Orleans

BAR NONE by DeSign

Breaks in the Simulation

Eternal Seeds

Goat in the Road

KID smART

NOLA Artist Incubator

NO Society of Dance

Studio Lalala

Upturn Arts

“New Orleans is more than a place, it’s a portal of important history and unique, unapologetic culture,” said Crystal C. Mercer, Program Manager of Artspace Immersion. “Being a native of Arkansas, NOLA is a place I frequented as a child with my family to visit relatives, and I couldn’t be happier that our work with Artspace Immersion to support the creative community is calling us there. This upcoming cohort will be a homecoming for my soul.”

Central to that journey is the Artspace Immersion curriculum that supports a learning community, emphasizes storytelling, builds partnerships, and makes connections to broader discussions of community development and social justice. Each participating organization brings a clear and unique vision of how space ownership, development, or accessibility will create ripple effects in the communities they serve. A $5,000 planning stipend is awarded to each participating organization upon completion of the program.

Funding for this cohort is made possible in partnership with The Mellon Foundation. For more information, visit artspace.org/ImmersionNOLA.