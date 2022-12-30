Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans Keeping Our Promises Gala

The Inspired Cross Award is given annually by the Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans to organizations and individuals who share the group’s vision to provide high-quality comprehensive, affordable health care for all members of the community.

On Sept. 24, the foundation bestowed the award to Southeast Louisiana Legal Services’ Executive Director Laura Tuggle.

Held at The National World War II Museum’s U.S. Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, the ninth annual “Keeping Our Promises Gala” presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections included a silent auction, food, drink and entertainment from violinist Shaun Ward, as well as Clark Knighten and 4X4 Connection.

Ascension DePaul Services of New Orleans continues the work of its founders, the Daughters of Charity, who have provided compassionate health care in New Orleans for 185 years. Eleven health centers, operating as DePaul Community Health Centers are located in Algiers, Bywater, Carrollton, Gentilly, Gretna, Kenner, Metairie, New Orleans East and Prytania.

Co-chairs of the event were Bishop Fernand Cheri of the Archdiocese of New Orleans and retired Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

Fun Fact: Some of this year’s silent auction offerings included New Orleans Saints memorabilia, including an autographed Alvin Kamara jersey and football, an autographed Drew Brees football, as well as four one-way passes on Southwest Airlines and a custom Luca Falcone two-piece men’s suit.

