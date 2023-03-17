NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Results have just been announced in the annual USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Two Audubon Nature Institute facilities are ranked among the top attractions in the country!

Audubon Aquarium placed #5 in the contest in the Best Aquarium category.

Audubon Zoo came in #7 in the Best Zoo category.

USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Award nominees are selected by a panel of experts in the travel industry. Then, readers cast their votes via USA Today’s 10Best website over four weeks. Online voting took place in February and March.

“We are thrilled to receive these rankings in the 10Best competition,” said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO. “We want every guest to have a memorable time visiting our facilities, and our teams work extremely hard to provide outstanding experiences.”

Audubon Aquarium is currently closed while it undergoes a major renovation after opening on New Orleans riverfront 33 years ago. When it opens this summer, guests will be treated to a totally reimagined and redesigned experience, including access to viewing the large Gulf of Mexico exhibit from a new vantage point, freshly remodeled exhibits, and many new animals. Also opening at the same time and place is the new Audubon Insectarium.

Audubon Zoo recently unveiled the instantly popular “Wings of the World” exhibit featuring more than 60 bird species, including many that are nearing total extinction in the wild. Zoos like Audubon are critical to the survival of these species that now require human care to survive. The Zoo is also home to a trio of rescued young black bears that are delighting guests with their antics as they explore their Louisiana Swamp home.

Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium have placed in the top ten in the 10Best competition for seven years in a row. All nominees are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.