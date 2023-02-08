NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore picked up a high-profile endorsement from the Oprah’s Book Club, the famously known reading club from Oprah Winfrey. Nearly 20 years ago, Oprah Winfrey created Oprah’s Book Club, and since then, 98 titles have earned her coveted stamp of approval. Since 1996, Oprah’s Book Club has selected books that engender conversation, spark enlightenment, help launch emerging authors, and reacquaint us with the already prominent. Baldwin & Co. is the preeminent independently owned bookstore of the Southeast United States, located in New Orleans. Through the power of books, we are increasing individuals’ ability to improve their lives and achieve economic independence. We work to eradicate the root causes of poverty, eliminate discrimination, increase access to opportunity, and combat the racism that underlies inequity.

Baldwin & Co. Book Club: In our book club, you will discover new books that you might have otherwise completely overlooked or find new perspectives in books you have already read. Join & meet monthly, in-person (or virtual) at Baldwin & Co. bookstore for food, thought, and fellowship. We’re beyond grateful and encouraged to continue a literacy legacy that supports the written world; and carrying on the torch passed on from Oprah’s Book Club. This endorsement is a huge honor and privilege.

Members Only Mixer: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Monthly Meetings: Once a month. On the last Tuesday each month

Where: Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore

1030 Elysian Fields Ave.

New Orleans, La 70117