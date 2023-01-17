NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Partners Camille Whitworth and Sidney Webb announce new offerings at their establishment at 339 Baronne St.

The duo has brought a fun and convenient lunch & happy hour menu to downtown New Orleans.

The menu has a little bit of everything: gourmet pizzas, charcuterie, Cheeseburgers, BBQ Pork Sliders, lasagna rolls, seasonal bisque and much more. You can also get $2 martinis.

Baroness is located behind the Le Pavillon Hotel and is meant to offer another option for people looking for lunchtime restaurants.

“We have always wanted to open for lunch, offer Creole inspired dishes and make it quick and delicious at the same time,” said Whitworth.

Lunch is currently available Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Happy Hour is Wednesday – Friday 4:30-7 p.m.

Call in or order online…either way its delicious food and convenient.

504-522-8664

baronessnola.com