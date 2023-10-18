Subscribe
Shop Talk

Baroque-Inspired Fashion Trends

October 18, 2023
Fashion
Getty

Art historians propose that the grandeur of the Baroque period was partly inspired by competition, and to counter the simplicity and austerity of the Protestant church, the Catholic church ramped up the drama to maintain its stronghold. After visiting the churches of Florence and Rome on my trip last week, I can see that this was not done in vain. In truth, the Baroque movement was likely a combination of many additional factors. Advances in science and medicine coupled with new sewing and painting techniques all pushed innovative ideas to the forefront.  In fashion specifically, the dress became more dramatic, gilded, and exuberantly detailed. The sleeves became “poofier,” the skirts more undulating and of course bows, pearls and lace were added to every part of a gown.  

These days, we tend to think we’re always on the cutting edge. But in reality, without the trial and error of pre 21st century cultures our world would not look or function as well as it does today. From how we dress to how we plan our cities; we owe our predecessors some serious gratitude. When it comes to fashion, we could not sparkle and shine or poof and glow as we do without the Baroque innovations. You can still see this influence in plenty of today’s hottest looks.  

Baroque-Inspired Fashion Trends

Crystal Bow Top, Saks
Etro Tapestry Pants, Saks
Carolina Herrera Necklace, Saks
Cuffs, West London Boutique
Maria Luca Ballet Flat, Pilot/Powell 

Baroque-Inspired Fashion Trends

Co Wide Leg Pant, Saks
Tapestry Corset, Century Girl
Ashlyn Puff Shirt, Weinstein’s
Lizzie Fortunato Necklace, Pilot/Powell
Rouched Lavendar Headband, Lele Sadoughi 

EVENT PICKS: 

Ongoing – First look sale 40%, SAKS FIFTH AVENUE  

10/20-10/21- Trunk Show with Ravazzolo, Di Bianco, Baldassari, Zellli, NN07, & Faherty, Rubensteins 

10/24-10/31- Childrens Clothing Exchange  

