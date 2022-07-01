Seizures are one of the most common conditions treated by neurologists. Worldwide, it is estimated that one in every 10 people will suffer a single seizure in their lifetime. In the United States, studies suggest the one in every 26 people will eventually develop epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological condition of recurrent, unprovoked seizures.

