NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Once the drinking den for Sinatra and Capote, Bayou Bar is the lively, vibrant bar and live music venue nestled on the ground floor of the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans’ Garden District. The go-to spot for intimate live musical performances curated by acclaimed bassist Peter Harris, Bayou Bar has just announced a one-night-only Jazz Fest Dinner certain to tantalize the most discerning palates and melomaniacs.

Following Jazz Fest on the first Sunday, foodies and music lovers can enjoy a five-course tasting menu, curated by Chef/Owner Brian Landry, featuring specialty cocktail and wine pairings. Priced at $300 for table of two; $600 for table of four (excluding tax and gratuity), menu follows:

Crawfish “Cornbread”

lemon, cherry peppers, cornmeal genoise

Alligator all’Arrabbiata

tomato, peppers, garlic, canestri

Rabbit Malfatti

oyster mushroom, spring peas, ricotta dumplings, pecan pesto

Tagliata Steak

hanger steak, bourbon barrel balsamic, arugula

Pistacchio Tiramisu

bourbon cream, crispies

The dinner comes complete with a special musical performance by an all-star ensemble of New Orleans’ talented musicians including the acclaimed French vocalist Cyrille Aimée; veteran Preservation Hall reedman Charlie Gabriel; Herlin Riley, a master drummer who has toured and recorded with legends like Wynton Marsalis and Dr. John; renowned pianist and producer David Torkanowsky; and stalwart bassist Peter Harris who is the director of Bayou Bar’s weekly music series.

*Seating is extremely limited and sold in tables of two and four (individual seats not available)