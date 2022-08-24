NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana is ranked as one of the top three most humid states in the country, with an average relative humidity of 74%. In honor of its deep Louisiana roots, Urban South Brewery has announced its newest specialty seasonal release, just in time to help beat the remaining end of summer heat. Oh! The Humidity is one of Urban South’s signature fruited sours, pairing cantaloupe and mango for an unexpected tropical twist.

Hundreds of pounds of fresh fruit are used to sweeten the tartness from the underlying sour base, resulting in a juicy and refreshing sip perfect for this hot, hot summer. Previously a taproom-only release, Oh! The Humidity will be available at both Urban South’s New Orleans and Houston taprooms, as well as in distribution throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The fruited sour is currently on shelves and is slated to be available throughout the fall season.

To find out where Oh! The Humidity is sold near you, visit: urbansouthbrewery.com/beers/beer-finder.