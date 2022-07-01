Beauty Experts

The world of beauty is constantly evolving, from new makeup trends to the latest in skincare services. One thing that should remain constant, however, is quality. Take the guesswork out of which products to purchase or treatments to invest in by choosing a trusted beauty expert in the area.

About Face of New Orleans

Aboutfacenola.com

701 Metairie Road, Metairie

504-304-1556

@aboutfacenola

Specializing in bridal makeup, About Face of New Orleans offers a variety of makeup services to meet the needs of women of all ages. From professionally taught lessons to special events, lash extensions to facial treatments, we’re always here to help you look and feel your best.