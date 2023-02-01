Because It's Carnival Time

When this issue hits stands and mailboxes, we will be in full Carnival mode. From balls to luncheons to hitting the streets to catch your favorite parades, this month we bring you a range of pieces covering how to celebrate the season with ease and style.

On our Nostalgia page, Seale Paterson writes about the interesting history of the Silk Stocking Strutters, New Orleans’ first all-female marching group.

Our style reporter Amy Gabriel has sourced a festive assortment of Mardi Gras decorations that will carry you through the season for years to come. And on our fashion page, Amy has curated a fine selection of menswear that will suit even the most humble fellows on the route.

Jenny Vorhoff spoke with Mary Nell Bennett of Nell’s Catering to offer simple, crowd-pleasing suggestions for open house entertaining so that hosts are able to enjoy the party as well. From serveware to light bites, we have you covered.

And Jyl Benson brings us a “how to” guide to the latest edible viral sensation, the butter board. For a friend’s recent party, I made my own version combined with Boursin, crushed candied walnuts, a honey drizzle with edible flowers and herbs as a garnish and it was a hit. Not a slice of bread was left.

As we balance our town’s extended holiday decadence with reality, we feature activewear in our fashion spread to help you stay inspired to keep your body moving. (Note: these outfits are also easy to layer with seasonal accessories and super comfortable for long days on the parade route.)

It is our pleasure to highlight and discover local businesses and creatives. We are happy to hear from you regarding shop openings and other regional business news. Be sure to send any related information to shoptalk@myneworleans.com and check out our Shop Talk profiles on the website and on Instagram @stcharlesavenue.

Cheers!

Andy Myer, Editor

On the Cover

Fitness instructors Jon Sloan and Olivia Carisella model activewear for our February fashion feature on page 22. Swoot, Jon Sloan’s new group fitness studio, opened last month at 2801 Magazine St., and offers seven different modalities including Indoor Cycling, HIIT, Yoga, Weight Training, Lagree Microformers, Boxing and Step Aerobics.

For more information visit swootnola.com.