NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest is making a striking comeback Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10a.m. to 6p.m. at the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds with a standout musical lineup. Along with its main stage, the festival will add a second stage in its Kids Village for families to enjoy this year.

Entertainment for the 2022 Beignet Fest is sponsored by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund and includes:

”The entertainment for the 2022 Beignet Fest has a little bit of everything from hip-hop, blues and soul to legendary New Orleans brass bands, so everyone is destined to find something that fits their groove,” said Sherwood Collins, festival founder and executive director. “The Kids Village stage is something we have wanted to add for a couple of years now as we really focus on being the most family-friendly festival around in keeping with our charitable mission.”

This year’s Beignet Fest will be monumental as it’s the first time the organization and community can unite since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago. Along with the musical lineup, food vendors will be a big part of the festival; the complete list of food vendors and menu items will be released at a later date.

Tickets to Beignet Fest will go on sale Aug. 1, 2022. Advance adult tickets will be $20, and children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult.

For more information about Beignet Fest, visit www.beignetfest.com or connect with Beignet Fest on Facebook and Instagram (@BeignetFest) (#BeignetFest).