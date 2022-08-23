NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.

“There’s nothing more New Orleans than coffee and beignets,” said Leslie Monson, CMO of Ballard Brands, parent company for PJ’s Coffee. “We received a tremendous response to serving beignets in our stores, and we’re excited to bring our coffee and beignets to the Beignet Fest.”

PJ’s Coffee joins long-time favorites including Loretta’s Authentic Pralines, widely known for its praline beignet and crabmeat beignet, as well as The Vintage, Old School Eats, The Howlin’ Wolf and more. Other new vendors of note include Stuph’d Beignets and Burgers, which will offer a creole crawfish beignet and bananas foster beignet, as well as the Delgado Culinary & Hospitality Club doing King Cake beignets.

The full menu includes:

PJ’s Coffee: Traditional Beignets, Pumpkin Spice-Filled Beignets, Chocolate Bavarian Cream-Filled Beignets

Loretta’s Authentic Pralines: Praline Beignet, Chocolate Praline Beignet, The Famous Crabmeat Beignet, Burger Beignet, Peanut Butter and Jelly Beignet

The Vintage: Traditional Beignets, Crawfish Beignets, Raspberry Beignets, Parmesan Truffle Fries

Old School Eats: Blackberry Cloud Beignets, No Brainer Beignets, Beignet Ole’, Trinity (sampler)

The Howlin’ Wolf: Award Winning Cheddar Bacon Beignets with Chipotle Crema

Oh, Taste and See: Beignet Bread Pudding, Shrimp Pasta, Gumbo

Any O’ Cajun: Crawfish and Corn Beignets, Crab Slider

Sweet Legacy: Fried Chicken & Beignets, Honey Pecan Beignets, Low Down Dirty Beignets

Afrodisiac: Jerk Chicken Beignet, Jamaican Beef Patty Beignet, Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Beignet

Stuph’d Beignets and Burgers: Creole Crawfish Beignet, Bananas Foster Beignet s

Café Beignet: Traditional Beignets

Cocoa and Cream Catering: Fig & Cream Cheese Mardi Gras Beignet, Smoked Pulled Pork Beignet,

Monte Cristo Beignet, Sampler Plate, Seafood Nachos

Delgado Culinary & Hospitality Club: King Cake Beignets

Dirty Dishes: Hot Sausage Stuffed Beignets, Dirty Mac

Jambalaya Girl: Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Jamburrito

Big O’s Original Pops: Cafe au Lait + Beignets Pop, Strawberry Lemonade Pop, Pralines ‘n Cream Pop,

“Popsicle Po-Boy”

Valerie’s Creole Sneaux Catering: Snoballs, Natural Flavored Snoballs, Fruit Cup

Beignet Fest will feature a PJ’s Coffee Café as well as an Abita Beer Garden for folks to enjoy as they listen to live music throughout the day on two stages.

Through a partnership with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, there will be a fully activated, sensory friendly Kids Village in keeping with the event’s charitable mission to support children with autism and related developmental challenges.

There will also be an Artist Market with local artists offering a variety of artwork, handmade clothes and other crafts for sale.

The 2022 Beignet Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Festival Grounds in New Orleans City Park. Admission is $20 per person. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Advanced tickets are on sale now and highly encouraged. PJ’s Coffee customers can get $15 tickets with a discount code offered at all their coffee shops through September 20.

More information on the 2022 Beignet Fest and the full menu with descriptions can be found at www.beignetfest.com or by following @beignetfest on Facebook and Instagram.