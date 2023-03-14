NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2023 Beignet Fest presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Festival Grounds at New Orleans City Park. One of New Orleans’ premier fall festivals, Beignet Fest celebrates the city’s most iconic treat: the beignet – a fried, square donut traditionally topped with powdered sugar. At Beignet Fest, patrons can try beignets topped or stuffed with a variety of sweet or savory delicacies. Food vendor favorites include the crabmeat beignet, bacon cheddar beignets topped with chipotle crema, praline-stuffed beignet, blackberry and goat cheese beignets and more. The food vendor lineup and full menu for this year’s festival will be released a month ahead of the event.

Besides beignets, Beignet Fest organizers are planning a full day of live, local music as well as an interactive Kids Village, Artist Market, Coffee Café sponsored by PJ’s Coffee, Beer Garden and other fun activities to showcase the culture of New Orleans.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Festival Grounds at New Orleans City Park4 Friedrichs Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124

The Festival Grounds are located between City Park Ave. and Wisner Ave.

HOW: Early bird and VIP tickets to Beignet Fest will go on sale starting in May 2023.

More information will be available at www.beignetfest.com.