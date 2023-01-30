Besselman Wealth Planners celebrates 50 years of serving individuals, families, and business owners, building a financial foundation that clients can trust. Founder James Besselman established the culture for the full-service financial planning firm by emphasizing the importance of relationships built on respect, confidence, and communication. Now led by his daughter, Patricia Besselman-Main, CFP®, the company remains committed to these core values. “Our clients are the most important part of our business,” says Patricia. “That philosophy is a major reason we’ve grown for the last 50 years, and it’s why we’ll be here for our clients for the next 50 years.”

Besselman Wealth Planners is commemorating 50 years of service by opening a new office in Metairie with more space to continue to grow and enhance client service.

