We receive a lot of press releases and announcements about bridal trends here at “Let Them Eat Cake.” From where to have your ceremony or wedding events to the newest and latest, we’ve seen it all. With New Orleans being a prime destination for many wedding-related necessities, we were shocked by a recent press release we received not mentioning New Orleans as a prime destination city for bachelorette celebrations in the United States.

Now, we’re not sure why a company called Lawn Love that specializes in lawn care and finding lawn care services would think they are the authority on weddings, but here we are. Lawn Love’s pointed email for best cities for bachelorette parties landed in our inboxes on Valentine’s Day no less, adding insult to injury that New Orleans wasn’t on this list. Yes, this is a lawn care company and we shouldn’t be that insulted, but for anyone to create a list around a party event and not include New Orleans just seems sacrilegious.

Lawn Love’s release says the results are based on a survey of adults about their bachelorette party experience with notes about budget, destination and “naughty activities” (cute). Then Lawn Love did their own “research” on the 200 biggest U.S. cities for number of attractions, restaurants, nightlife and spas (specific), while considering cost, safety (ok, you’ve got us there) and transportation items among 21 total metrics they came up with.

New Orleans ranked number 26 on this list. We came before Nashville at number 39, Savannah, Georgia at number 41 and even more recent social media favorite Scottsdale, Arizona at number 48. We are fine with the cities ranked as the top 5 – Miami, New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles respectively – but once you get past those, we have a few questions for Lawn Love. Number 6 is Houston, followed by Portland, Atlanta, Seattle and Chicago.

When it comes to safety, we understand that New Orleans isn’t currently in the running, however, to not even be considered in the top 15 has us in a land of confusion.

New Orleans has some of the oldest restaurants in the country, countless places to cocktail, is steeped in history, plus, the music is second to almost none — hello, birthplace of Jazz — and it is a melting pot of culture and diversity accepting people from every walk of life.

Also, are you looking for an Instagrammable experience? We’ve got you covered.

Endless amounts of things to do and see? Yep, we’ve got that, too.

And after you’re finished partying all night long, we’re one of the few places that almost never has a last call, and our restaurants are open late too.

Finally, we’re almost unbeatable when it comes to our culinary experience. You can’t throw a crawfish without hitting a James Beard Award-winning chef or restauranteurs and chefs with national and international acclaim.

As long as you cleverly navigate the city, there are thousands of reasons New Orleans should be top of your bachelor or bachelorette destination list. Are we biased? Yes. But are we wrong? No.