Best Beach Honeymoon Vacations

Being beach babies, you and your beloved know you want a honeymoon by the ocean. Visions of palm trees swaying, waves crashing, sunscreen slathered and tropical libations at your beck and call fill your head. You’ve even bought matching swimsuits to celebrate your union. The problem? You don’t know which exotic tropical destination matches your expectations. We’re here to help with this abbreviated guide to some of the best beach honeymoon hotspots on Earth.

The Maldives

Known for its crystal-clear waters, composed of some 2,000 islands scattered like spilled marbles from the southern tip of India to the equator, the far-flung Maldives has more than 100 resorts, many of them occupying their own island, each an oasis of startling luxury and pampering. From underwater suites and treehouse restaurants to overwater bungalows with slides to whisk you into the water, each hotel has astonishing features.

Choose The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, an all-villa resort with five restaurants, contemporary architecture and a first-class spa for its lobster dinners under the stars and Stay Enchanted Package, which brims with inclusions.

The Seychelles

Wildlife buffs and those entranced by wilder landscapes will be charmed by The Seychelles, situated in the western Indian Ocean, north of Madagascar. Easy to bookend a visit after a safari, this archipelagic destination boasts eye-popping snorkeling and Robinson Crusoe- worthy uninhabited islands. Don’t miss a visit, picnic or stay in Praslin or La Digue, islands lost in time.

Choose Anantara Maia overlooking Anse Louis beach in Mahé as your base for excellent all-inclusive dining and thatched-roof suites designed by architect genius Bill Bensley. Expect stellar service at the only five-star beachside resort in Mahé.

French Polynesia

Easily reached by an overnight flight from the California coast, French Polynesia, composed of myriad islands, deftly melds the best of French chic (think: food, style and wine) with Polynesia’s soulful, affable ancient culture. You’ll be served breakfast by canoe, stay in over water bungalows with windows in the floor for fish viewing, see manta rays in the gin-clear waters of the lagoon and constantly don crowns and leis of aromatic flowers.

Choose InterContinental Bora Bora + Thalasso Spa for its romantic and roomy suites above the lagoon, its location in gorgeous Bora Bora, its boat arrival from the airport, spa and its abundant resort activities.

Thailand

Exquisite ribbons of white sand, cobalt waters, long tail boats, spicy food and graceful denizens exemplify the honeymoon experience in Thailand, where most of the divine beaches lie in the south of this eye-catching Asian country, spanning the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Choose Four Seasons Koh Samui, built on the site of a bygone orchard, peppered with coconut trees for its Thai-style villas with private infinity pools, fine Thai dining and locally-inspired activities such as Muay Thai boxing.

Bali

Yogis will be drawn to Bali for its mystical aura, Buddhist energy, temples, healers and monkeys, while water sports enthusiasts will swoon over its yearround, surfable conditions. In Indonesia, edged by sugary sand and turquoise waters, Bali’s interiors are a riot of green jungles, volcanic peaks and flowering trees. Beyond the beach, lovers can hike, meet with world-renowned yoga teachers, visit artisan galleries and sightsee.

Choose Amankila for its location on the Lombok Strait beneath hallowed Mount Agung, treehouse-like suites that hover over frangipani framed pathways and three-level infinity pool.

The Caribbean Islands

With 13 sovereign states and 17 dependent territories in the Caribbean Sea, not to mention a host of languages (Spanish, French, Dutch, English and Antillean Creole) unique cultures and diverse, topography, the variety in the Caribbean makes choosing one of the Caribbean Islands for your honeymoon potentially daunting. We’re voting for St. Lucia with its healing volcanic mud, chocolate tours, organic gardens, renowned, pointy Pitons promontories (as recognizable as the Eiffel Tower) and array of hiking, biking and water sports action.

Choose swanky Jade Mountain Resort, a favorite of architecture buffs for its cave-like structure linked by bridges, al fresco suites, each with personal swimming pools that sit inside the guest rooms, bedazzling vistas and daily sunset sail.