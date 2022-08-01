The Best Doctors in New Orleans

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.

The online nominations process – located at nominations.castleconnolly.com – is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follow a rigorous screening process to select Top Doctors who meet the Castle Connolly standards. The research team also identifies Castle Connolly Rising Stars, who are peer-nominated doctors who meet most of our Top Doctor criteria, but are earlier in their career.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result – we identify the top doctors in America and provide you, the consumer, with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in our online directories and national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors or Rising Stars.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other sites and/or in print.

Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group (EHG), one of the world’s most prominent digital healthcare companies, in late 2018. EHG, a recognized leader in patient and provider education and services, attracts an engaged audience of over 60 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians. EHG’s mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. EHG empowers healthcare providers, consumers and payers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org.® Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), and is headquartered in New York City.