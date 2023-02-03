NEW ORLEANS (press release) – It’s finally Crawfish Season, and Urban South Brewery is offering one of the best Crawfish Boils in NOLA,...

It's a big weekend for parades, as the Carnival season really kicks things into gear. Krewe Boheme rolls tonight, Krewe du Vieux hits the French Quarter tomorrow and krewedelusion parades on Sunday. Standing out on a route waiting for a parade to start rolling can take hours depending on the parade, and you and your krewe are going to need sustenance if you're going to make it all night.

This week, our editors are sharing their go-to options to bring or pick up along the route!

"Not gonna lie, Popeye’s has saved my life on a parade route, more than once!" – Drew Hawkins, Custom Publishing Editor

"Dang it, I just love those big trays of finger sandwiches from Rouses. I can’t help it. They just hit the spot when you need a quick bite." – Ashley McLellan, New Orleans Magazine Editor

"Corndogs from the stand on St. Charles. You'll be a hero if you bring some back for your route buddies." – Melanie Spencer, New Orleans Bride/New Orleans Homes Editor

"Last year, we ditched the Mardi Gras truck parades at some point and wandered over to the Hotel Saint Vincent, where we ate Vietnamese; the food was good but the peace and quiet was sublime!" – Rich Collins, New Orleans 500 Editor

"Chips and sandwiches from Milk Bar and everyone is happy. If it's just my husband and oldest daughter though, they pick up crawfish from Robert's Fresh Market." – Kim Singletary, Biz New Orleans Editor

"Depends on where I am on the route, but I appreciate having one hand free so usually go for pizza from New York Pizza, or if I’m feeling ambitious a pre-order from Pizza Delicious. Popeye’s is always a go-to and I can’t say I haven’t been saved by cheese fries at Fat Harry’s on many occasions." – Andy Myer, St. Charles Avenue Editor

"I agree with my fellow editors... is it even a parade route if there is no fried chicken, finger sandwiches or a king cake? I think not!" – Kelly Massicot, Digital Media Editor