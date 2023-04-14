Best Places in New Orleans for Outdoor Weddings

Lawn Love is back on our radar with its list of the 2023 top cities for outdoor weddings. This subject, we can agree, lands a bit more in the Lawn Love circle of knowledge, but we will never get used to seeing a lawn care company put out reports on the wedding industry. That said, we also enjoy offering our opinions on things outside of our area of expertise, weddings, so have at it, Lawn Love.

In its top cities for outdoor wedding report, New Orleans rounds out the top 10 cities from around the country following Charleston, South Carolina in the No. 1 spot, four Florida cities and Savannah, Georgia.

A few notable areas in which New Orleans ranked high out of all of the cities were outdoor wedding venues per 100,000 residents (3rd), average number of consumer reviews per outdoor wedding venue (18th) and hotels per 100,000 residents (5th).

Though we’re still not sure how we ranked so high in a lawn care report, when the New Orleans weather is good, it’s great. So, we pulled a few of our favorite outdoor wedding spots in case you’re looking to say, “I Do,” in Lawn Love’s No. 10 Best City for Outdoor Weddings.