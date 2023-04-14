Subscribe
Login
Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Let Them Eat Cake

Best Places in New Orleans for Outdoor Weddings

April 14, 2023   |By
Outdoor Weddings
Getty

Lawn Love is back on our radar with its list of the 2023 top cities for outdoor weddings. This subject, we can agree, lands a bit more in the Lawn Love circle of knowledge, but we will never get used to seeing a lawn care company put out reports on the wedding industry. That said, we also enjoy offering our opinions on things outside of our area of expertise, weddings, so have at it, Lawn Love.  

In its top cities for outdoor wedding report, New Orleans rounds out the top 10 cities from around the country following Charleston, South Carolina in the No. 1 spot, four Florida cities and Savannah, Georgia. 

A few notable areas in which New Orleans ranked high out of all of the cities were outdoor wedding venues per 100,000 residents (3rd), average number of consumer reviews per outdoor wedding venue (18th) and hotels per 100,000 residents (5th). 

Though we’re still not sure how we ranked so high in a lawn care report, when the New Orleans weather is good, it’s great. So, we pulled a few of our favorite outdoor wedding spots in case you’re looking to say, “I Do,” in Lawn Love’s No. 10 Best City for Outdoor Weddings.

Degas House

2306 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 821-5009
Visit Website

Il Mercato

1911 Magazine St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 827-2400
Visit Website

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Il Mercato (@ilmercatonola)

New Orleans Museum of Art

1 Collins Diboll Cir
New Orleans LA, 70124
(504) 658-4100
Visit Website

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NOMA (@neworleansmuseumofart)

Race+Religious

510 Race St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 523-0890
Visit Website

Tree of Life

East Drive
New Orleans LA, 70118
(504) 212-5301
Visit Website

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.