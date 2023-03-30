Subscribe
Editor’s Picks

Best Restaurants for a Quick Bite

March 30, 2023   |By
Quick Bite
Getty

As spring and festival season kicks up, schedules are going to get packed. This week, the editors share their picks for grabbing a quick bite around the city.

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 301-0848
Visit Website

“Call ahead and pick up to-go from 1000 Figs.” –Ashley McLellan, Editor New Orleans Magazine

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria, MidCity

411-1 N Carrollton Ave
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 408-2626
Visit Website

–Drew Collins, Editor Custom Publishing

Gracious Bakery + Café

“There’s always something delicious to pick up quick at Gracious!” –Kelly Massicot, Digital Media Editor

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St #1518
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 269-3777
Visit Website

-Rich Collins, Editor New Orleans 500

The Daily Beet

3300 Magazine Street
New Orleans LA,
(504) 766-0377
Visit Website

“Daily Beet on Magazine is quick-quick and healthy!” –Melanie Spencer, Editor New Orleans Bride/New Orleans Homes

The Milk Bar

710 S Carrollton Ave
New Orleans LA, 70118
(504) 309-3310
Visit Website

–Kim Singletary, Editor Biz New Orleans

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

