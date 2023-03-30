Best Restaurants for a Quick Bite

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Already registered? Log in.
1000 Figs
Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Felipe's Mexican Taqueria, MidCity
Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Gracious Bakery + Café
Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
La Boulangerie
Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
The Daily Beet
Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
The Milk Bar
Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.