Best Spots for Outdoor Dining in New Orleans

Editor’s PicksBest Spots for Outdoor Dining in New OrleansMarch 17, 2023 |By Kelly MassicotShareFacebookTwitterPinterestCopy URLEmailPrint GettySpring is almost here… or at least the New Orleans version of spring. And that means weather perfect for outdoor dining. This week, the editor’s share their favorite bars and restaurants for enjoying the small amount of time we have nice weather.Sign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in.Bacchanal Fine Wine and Spirits 600 Poland Ave New Orleans LA, 70117 (504) 948-9111 Visit Website“I love Bacchanal for evenings when there is a nice breeze and I can grab a great bottle of wine and cheese plate and share with friends while listening to music.” –Andy Myer, Editor St. Charles AvenueSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Facebook InstagramBayona 430 Dauphine Street New Orleans , 70112 (504) 525-4455 Visit Website“I love Bayona!” –Kim Singletary, Editor Biz New OrleansSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Yelp Facebook InstagramBayou Wine Garden 315 N Rendon New Orleans LA, 70119 (504) 826-2925 Visit Website“If you know me, you know Wine Garden is my favorite. The garlic parm fries and a carafe with your friends on the patio? What could be better than that? …nothing. The answer is nothing.” –Kelly Massicot, Digital EditorSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Yelp Facebook InstagramCafé Degas 3127 Esplanade Ave New Orleans LA, 70119 (504) 945-5635 Visit Website“Dinner at the tables by the open windows at Cafe Degas on a gorgeous evening is perfect. Get the escargot even if you think you don’t like escargot – they are tender and drowning in garlic butter!” –Melanie Warner Spencer, Editor New Orleans Bride/New Orleans HomesSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Yelp FacebookThe Elysian Bar 2317 Burgundy St New Orleans LA, 70117 (504) 356-6769 Visit Website“The courtyard at the Elysian Bar is ridiculously charming!” –Kim Singletary, Editor Biz New OrleansSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Yelp Facebook InstagramSylvain 625 Chartres Street New Orleans LA, 70130 (504) 265-8123 Visit Website“The back of the courtyard at Sylvain is a favorite spot for enjoying a leisurely lunch when the weather is nice!” –Andy Myer, Editor St. Charles AvenueSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Yelp Facebook InstagramThe Will & The Way 719 Toulouse St New Orleans LA, 70130 (504) 354-1139 Visit Website“The courtyard is a favorite stopping off spot for top notch cocktails and creative snacks. The atmosphere is cool and lush.” –Ashley McLellan, Editor New Orleans MagazineSign up for a free account to keep readingWe hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.Register Now for FreeAlready registered? Log in. Google Yelp Facebook Instagram