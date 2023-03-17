Subscribe
Login
Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Editor’s Picks

Best Spots for Outdoor Dining in New Orleans

March 17, 2023   |By
Outdoor Dining
Getty

Spring is almost here… or at least the New Orleans version of spring. And that means weather perfect for outdoor dining. This week, the editor’s share their favorite bars and restaurants for enjoying the small amount of time we have nice weather.

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Bacchanal Fine Wine and Spirits

600 Poland Ave
New Orleans LA, 70117
(504) 948-9111
Visit Website

“I love Bacchanal for evenings when there is a nice breeze and I can grab a great bottle of wine and cheese plate and share with friends while listening to music.” –Andy Myer, Editor St. Charles Avenue

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Bayona

430 Dauphine Street
New Orleans , 70112
(504) 525-4455
Visit Website

“I love Bayona!” –Kim Singletary, Editor Biz New Orleans

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N Rendon
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 826-2925
Visit Website

“If you know me, you know Wine Garden is my favorite. The garlic parm fries and a carafe with your friends on the patio? What could be better than that? …nothing. The answer is nothing.” –Kelly Massicot, Digital Editor

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Café Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 945-5635
Visit Website

“Dinner at the tables by the open windows at Cafe Degas on a gorgeous evening is perfect. Get the escargot even if you think you don’t like escargot – they are tender and drowning in garlic butter!” –Melanie Warner Spencer, Editor New Orleans Bride/New Orleans Homes

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

The Elysian Bar

2317 Burgundy St
New Orleans LA, 70117
(504) 356-6769
Visit Website

“The courtyard at the Elysian Bar is ridiculously charming!” –Kim Singletary, Editor Biz New Orleans

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Sylvain

625 Chartres Street
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 265-8123
Visit Website

“The back of the courtyard at Sylvain is a favorite spot for enjoying a leisurely lunch when the weather is nice!” –Andy Myer, Editor St. Charles Avenue

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 354-1139
Visit Website

“The courtyard is a favorite stopping off spot for top notch cocktails and creative snacks. The atmosphere is cool and lush.” –Ashley McLellan, Editor New Orleans Magazine

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Save 50% on New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Holiday flash sale ... subscribe and save 50%

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.