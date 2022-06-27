Fourth of July

We have a long holiday weekend coming up, and there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate July 4 around town, whether you’re into history, music, food or all of those combined into one.

Swing by the National WWII Museum during the weekend for a history trip through time and celebrate the men and women who fought, or catch a show at BB’s Stage Door Canteen for some swinging, patriotic tunes.

DIY all-American food fest: Grab a fully loaded hot dog from the fun folks at Dat Dog (there’s even a “Vegan Banger” option); go for a deluxe burger and sides from the tried and true classic Port of Call, or the new kid on the block Bub’s NOLA; or order up a fried chicken, plus ALL the fixins, picnic to-go from Picnic Provisions & Whiskey and head out for a festive afternoon.

New Orleans City Park kicks off its “Happy 3rd of July” community celebration at 7:15 with performances by Robin Barnes as well as the Marine Forces Reserve Band. The evening ends with fireworks above the Peristyle at 9 p.m.

Pro-tip: when heading out to City Park, be sure to check out the annual wildflower meadows which are now in bloom at the corner of Roosevelt Mall and Marconi.

On Monday, July 4, celebrate “4th Fest in Crescent Park” with live music, food vendors and more, and ending with a spectacular view of the city’s annual “Go 4th on the River” fireworks display. Activities start at 5:30 p.m., so pack your lawn chairs and throw on some flip flops and head on out to catch it all.

If you, a family member or furry friend are sensitive to fireworks displays, try some environmentally, quiet alternatives and have your own backyard celebration. Young kids will enjoy these colorful and glow-in-the-dark bubbles. There’s even a peanut butter pup-friendly variety so pets can get in on the fun. Glow sticks, red-white-and-blue confetti and even a few packs of the nostalgic, throw-back candy Pop Rocks can add some low-key color and cheer.

Fab Five

Queer Eye is in town filming their seventh season of the wildly popular Netflix “make-better” show, and we can’t wait to see how they embrace the city and New Orleanians. If you spot JVN, Bobby, Tan, Karamo or Antoni be sure to be cool and show them some warm NOLA hospitality. With the Big Easy as their latest backdrop, we’re sure it’s going to be the best, most colorful season yet.

NOLA Travel

If you’re still looking for things to do, or places to tell friends to check out, The New York Times recently highlighted some of the city’s best places for both visitors and local staycationers alike:

For foodies, the self-described tropical roadhouse Mister Mao delivers an amazing freewheeling, culinary adventure (I recently paid a long overdue visit and was wowed by every aspect from start to finish). A visit to Chance in Hell Sno-balls is the perfect summer heat antidote. The sophisticated but not stuffy Chemin a la Mer in the newly opened Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is a great option for happy hour, date night or celebrations.

The piece also delivers thoughtful and colorful write up on some classic favorites culture standards like WWOZ radio, and some great new attractions, like JAMNola, Vue Orleans and the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience.