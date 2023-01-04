The new year brings new resolutions and an overall readiness for self-improvement. This year, a common goal heard around the proverbial water cooler was to banish post-holiday brain fog. So many people feel slower, both physically and mentally after the holiday break. And it’s no wonder, according to Healthline, things like sugary drinks, alcohol, cookies, cakes etc. (aka the gastronomic pillars of a holiday party) are unequivocally the worst options to ingest when it comes to brain function. Add the fact that kids are home from school, exercise gets thrown to the wayside, an uptick in late nights, increased alcohol consumption, and it’s a one-way ticket to Zombieland. Phew! Now let’s try and reboot our brains a bit as we embark on a fresh start. Here are some expert tips:

Eat:

If poor dietary choices are to blame for our current brain slouch, maybe it’s possible to eat our way back to health? According to Healthline, we can support our brain health and boost alertness, memory and mood by strategically including specific foods in our diet. Things like walnuts, broccoli, eggs, dark chocolate, coffee and blueberries are great brain boosting foods. Peggy Rodriguez RN, BSN and founder of EveryBody Wellness opts for foods high in Omega 3’s like salmon, scallops, kale and walnuts. Her go to spot for a brain food pick-me-up is The Green Fork.

Sheena Manina, holistic health expert and owner of Raw Republic (an organic food and smoothie shop), recommends their Glam Juice. It’s a delicious apple cider-like blend of ginger, lemon and green apple with Ultimate Shroom powder specifically designed for brain and immunity function. Additionally, their Shroom Latte features Bulletproof Coffee (a self-proclaimed brain boosting combo of coffee and quality fats) topped off with Ultimate Shroom powder as well.

Treat:

Specialty clinics like BioJust are a great option if you want to seek medical intervention. The newly opened practice in Metairie offers pharmaceutical grade vitamins, supplements, nutrients, gut health restorative care and more in a personalized format with a doctor’s supervision. They will develop a customized plan including IV therapy, supplements, and sometimes hormone replacement therapy, depending on the patient.

The Remedy Room is another wellness spot to try for a brain boosting treatment. They offer NAD therapy, which is an IV treatment that delivers a coenzyme of Vitamin B3 said to facilitate mitochondrial energy production, cellular regeneration, immune support and DNA repair. A pre-consultation is required to determine your specific needs.

Take:

Supplements are everywhere these days and it’s a little confusing to know which do what! Consulting your doctor or a professional in the field is the best way to weed out the undesirables. Caroline Milling, a consultant for Modere, the clean, health & wellness emporium, recommends the Axis Trebiotic powder. The powder promises to promote optimal gut health, immune function, brain health and overall wellbeing. The GO packets provide natural caffeine from green tea plus 24 powerful support ingredients, including 8 brain-boosting nootropics.

Wear:

Perhaps you dress smart, you’ll be smart? A recent study at Columbia University found that the students wearing more formal clothes felt more powerful, which boosted their ability to think more abstractly. In another study, cited by the American Psychological Assocation, students in a simulated business negotiation were at a disadvantage when they dressed more casually. The study found the casual dressers’ testosterone levels dipped by an average of 20% compared to their casual wearing counterparts. Overall, it appears that wearing a suit “induced dominance” even on a hormonal level. Wow! A good excuse to shop! How about this wool jacket at Weinstein’s for some serious boss vibes or this moody jacket to go from day to night?

Play:

When in doubt, make it fun! You can pick up brain games like Creative Memory, Tenzi or Soduko at plenty of local toy and hobby shops. And if you want to make it an adventure, try booking the Escape my Room challenge for a mystery solving escapade. Alternatively, a day at the climbing wall at Boulder Lounge will simultaneously challenge you both physically and mentally.

Listen:

Music is often emotionally therapeutic, but what if it was also cognitively beneficial? According to research at John Hopkins Medicine, it is! They say, Listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory.” Great news! They add, “Music is structural, mathematical, and architectural. It’s based on relationships between one note and the next, so your brain must do a lot of computing to make sense of it.” Dr. Emma Gray, a cognitive behavioral therapist, worked with Spotify to research the benefits of certain types of music. She found that listening to music set in the 50- to 80-beat range puts the brain into an alpha state. She created a playlist to make it easier!

Move:

We all know we need to exercise to keep our bodies in shape, but it looks like it’s just as important in maintaining our brain health. In an article for EatingWell.com, Ebony Glover, Ph.D., explains, “One of the reasons that exercise is so beneficial is linked to the increased oxygen we take in during exercise. The brain is one of the heaviest oxygen consumers in the body. A higher supply of oxygen to the brain has been shown to positively affect cognitive processes, such as learning and memory. Variety and maintenance are key factors here. Incorporating aerobic exercise, strength or resistance training and yoga are what we are aiming for.”

