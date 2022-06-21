NEW ORLEANS (press release) – You Already Know! Big Freedia – the Queen of Bounce – is excited to announce that she lends her vocals and distinct New Orleans Bounce flavor to the new Beyoncé single, ‘Break My Soul,’ out today.

“It feels surreal to be on a track with Beyoncé once again,” says Big Freedia. “I’m so honored to be a part of this special moment. I’m forever grateful! Adds Big Freedia, “Like everyone else, I just found out the release date was today!”

The single comes out just one week before Big Freedia hits the screen again, this time on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The reboot follows Big Freedia and other celebs–Nene Leaks and Lamar Odom– as they return to college to expand their educational horizons. The show premieres on the BET+ streaming platform, on Monday, June 27th.

Known as the larger-than-life ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia is a nationally recognized hip-hop artist, performer, TV personality. In addition to releasing her own critically acclaimed EPs, ‘3rd Ward Bounce’ (2018) and ‘Louder’ (2020), and ‘Big Diva Energy’ (2021), Big Freedia appeared on Beyoncé’s Grammy award-winning, “Formation” and on Drake’s “Nice For What”, always bringing her distinctive voice and signature catchphrases to all her work. In 2011, her ascension in the music industry was chronicled on the highly rated reality show, ‘Big Freedia Bounces Back.’ She was the official host for the 2019 Met Gala IG live stream red carpet event and a host on 2021’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve TV Show. Known by her fans as the “Queen Diva”, Big Freedia is a loud and proud advocate for racial and gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.