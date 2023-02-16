NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA Motorsports Park, New Orleans’ premier racing facility, is welcoming cyclists of all ages and skill levels to grab their bike and come pedal NOLA Motorsports Park’s 2.75 mile FIA grade 2 road course. Starting Wednesday, March 1, Bike Night will run on select Wednesdays of every month through October from 5-8 p.m.

“Bike Night is back at NOLA Motor!” said David Pace, general manager. “We are so excited to welcome back everyone from cycling enthusiasts to families and invite the community to get outside and ride in a safe, car-free environment.”

Riders can register for Bike Night onsite at the event. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Participants can purchase food, beer, and more from the onsite Copeland’s food truck. Free bottled water and a water filling station will also be available at the track. While onsite, riders can purchase a round of karting and receive a coupon for a second round of karting for free, valid on any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Grab a friend or a loved one and head out to NOLA Motorsports Park to ride on the same track professional race series have taken on before you.

Schedule

● March 1

● March 15

● April 5

● May 10

● May 24

● June 7

● June 24

● July 5

● July 19

● August 2

● August 16

● September 6

● September 20

● October 4

For more information about Bike Night at NOLA Motorsports Park please visit https://nolamotor.com/bike-night/.