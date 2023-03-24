NEW ORLEANS (press release) –

The Saenger Theatre is excited to announce that GRAMMY®, EMMY®, and twice Tony® Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter is coming to New Orleans on his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Billy performs at the Saenger on May 14 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase at www.saengernola.com.

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy telling his life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits “Love Is on the Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. This is an experience not to be missed.

About BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, Billy commented, “It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”

Billy’s new single “Baby Was A Dancer” arrives March 24 via Republic Records. Pre-save “Baby Was A Dancer” HERE.

Stay tuned for more music from Billy Porter in 2023.

BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME ONE DATES

4/29 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

5/1 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

5/2 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5/4 San Jose, CA San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

5/5 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

5/6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre

5/7 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage

5/9 Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre

5/10 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

5/12 San Antonio, TX HEB Performing Hall – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/13 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

5/14 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

5/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/18 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

5/20 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Symphony Center

5/21 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

5/23 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

5/24 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

5/26 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

5/27 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre

5/28 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall

5/31 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

6/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

6/2 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

6/3 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino