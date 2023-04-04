NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic BK House & Gardens is pleased to announce the Rhythm N’ Roses Concert Series in the Parterre Garden on the corner of Chartres & Ursuline, using the Ursuline entrance. Presented by The Land of Dreams Foundation as mini-fundraisers for the BK House, the diverse Thursday night concerts will take place April 6, 20, 27 and May 4 from 6-9 pm with a pause for French Quarter Festival. Featured performers include:

Thursday, April 6 – Betty Shirley

Thursday, April 20 – Maggie Koerner followed by The Little Big Quintet

Thursday, April 27 – Amanda Shaw

Thursday, May 4 – Marty Peters & the Party Meters

Participants are invited to move around the garden during the cocktail-inspired musical showcase or be seated in the adjacent space next to the historic house. Light refreshments are included in the $25 ticket which should be pre-purchased at www.bkhouse.org

On Sunday, April 23, BK House will feature an Evening of Louisiana Creole Music with Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes performing songs from Le Kèr Crèole. The prolific historian-musician co-authored the book focusing on the rich history of Louisiana Creole, now one of the most endangered languages in the world. Throughout his performance, Sunpie will focus on original and traditional Creole songs that cross time and musical genres such as blues, zydeco, and traditional jazz. African spirits, maroon villages, Congo Square, southwest Louisiana dance halls, and the Northside Skull and Bone Gang all serve as inspiration for this musical journey.

The performance is scheduled to take place in the beautiful Courtyard in the rear of the historic property at 1113 Chartres Street. Tickets are $40 and $30 for museum members. Light refreshments will be available with doors opening at 5:30pm and the event beginning at 6:00pm. This is a Bring Your Own Beverage event. We recommend that guests bring along extra cups with beverages of choice! Due to the popularity of this theme and positioning between FQF & JazzFest, we expect this event to sell out. Tickets should be pre-purchased at www.bkhouse.org.

May events will include a Mother’s Day Lecture & Book Signing with Cathy Graham, author of “Full Bloom” which focuses on floral design and entertaining and an exclusive Dining by Design Evening Supper throughout the beautifully restored home on Sunday, May 21. Summer will feature week-long arKIDtecture Camps for children ages 9-13 in June and July.

Details about upcoming BK House events and membership information are available at www.bkhouse.org for those who want to support the Museum and take advantage of future programming discounts.