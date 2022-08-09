NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Education nonprofit, BE NOLA(Black Education For New Orleans), announced the official dates and details for the 3rd Annual Black Is Brilliant Summit powered by Entergy. The goal of this unique educational event is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries to ensure an education that creates better opportunities for Black children in New Orleans. The Black Is Brilliant Summit also provides an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.

The idea for BE NOLA’s annual education Summit grew from community conversations with Black teachers, parents, artists, social workers, and activists across New Orleans. The first Black Is Brilliant Summit was conceptualized and curated by BE NOLA’s co-leader, Stevona Elem-Rogers, in 2020 and launched as a fully virtual experience produced by Saint Josephine Consultants. In 2021, Elem-Rogers expanded the Summit program to include an in-person programming experience for educators and viewing hubs at Black-owned businesses across the city.

“I am overjoyed to see the Black Is Brilliant Summit continue to grow and flourish,” says Stevona Elem-Rogers, BE NOLA’s Director of Programming & Partnerships.“Summit pushes the bounds of how we define education and where we find it. Black education is a lifestyle and doesn’t just happen within the four walls of a school.”

The two-day event will kick off on Friday, August 19th at Hotel St. Vincent with the Black Joy happy hour and film-screening of the award-winning documentary, “The Sun Rises East”. Programming will continue at 10am on Saturday, August 20th, where registrants can attend through a combination of an in-person immersive experience, online & on the BE NOLA app, and/or by stopping by a viewing venue at one of several curated Black-owned spaces across the city.

This year’s lineup of speakers and artists include New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Tank & the Bangas,The Movement Made Us co-authors David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr., Polo Silk, Ariel Wilson-Harris and many more. The Summit schedule is Black-centered, rigorous in thought, intimate, and joyful. Participants will enjoy unfiltered, honest conversations from dynamic Black artists, activists, and thought leaders that lean into key themes important to the Black community.

“Entergy is proud to support this year’s Black Is Brilliant Summit,” says Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy’s Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility.“The Black Is Brilliant Summit creates an invaluable, positive impact within the New Orleans educational system. We would also thank and recognize our educators for their commitment. Their investment in youth is the future of our community. Continued support of BE NOLA and Summit is reflective of our commitment and dedication to organizations that better life within the communities where we live and work.”

The 2022 Black Is Brilliant Summit is proudly powered by Entergy. The event is also sponsored by the Kresge Foundation, No Dream Deferred NOLA, Acceleraise Corporation, Boeing, K. Allen Consulting, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana,Operation Restoration, the Beloved Community, A. Leigh Solution, HBC 430, Torsh, and Iberia Bank/First Horizon.

To learn more about the Black Is Brilliant Summit or to register, please visit www.blackisbrilliantsummit.org.