Each year, the Hispanic Apostolate of New Orleans celebrates with a gala dedicated to the Hispanic children attending Catholic schools through the Hispanic Apostolate program, “St. Thomas Aquinas School Financial Aid.” Many families receive tuition help, allowing their children to benefit from a Catholic education.

This year honored Rev. Padre Pedro Nuñez, an outstanding leader of our Catholic community who has retired from ministry in the Archdiocese of New Orleans after 44 years of service.

Guests enjoyed an open bar, tasty hors d’oeuvres, live music performed by Julio y Cesar and more. A live auction featured prizes of art, wine and jewelry.

Maria Bonilla and Maria Esther Cisneros served as event chairs for the gala.

Thanks to the 280 patrons in attendance and a host of major sponsor support, Hispanic Apostolate raised nearly $64,000, allowing 40 children to receive tuition help.

Event at a Glance

What Black & White Gala benefiting The Hispanic Apostolate of New Orleans

When February 18

Where Magnolia Plantation

Rev. Padre Pedro Nuñez

Maria Bonilla and Maria Cisneros

Marla Donovan and Max Moreno

Casey Cowley and Mariana Montero