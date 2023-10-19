Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Sponsoring Free Blue Bikes Rides for Seasonal Vaccines

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has teamed up with Blue Krewe to sponsor free Blue Bikes rides for seasonal vaccine appointments. Through Nov. 30, riders can use the code VaxUpNola23 for two free, 30-minute rides to and from clinics, doctors’ offices, pharmacies or their preferred vaccine locations.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get their seasonal vaccines, and we know that for many, transportation is a challenge,” said Michael Tipton, head of Community Relations at Blue Cross and president of the Blue Cross Foundation. “We’re proud to partner with Blue Krewe for the third year in a row to sponsor free Blue Bikes rides for vaccine appointments. We hope this helps more people get the shots they need to protect their health as we head into the winter months.”

Federal health officials issued recent guidance for seasonal vaccines:

Everyone six months and older should get a flu shot



Everyone six months and older should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against the virus strains currently going around



Adults 60 and older and pregnant people should get a new vaccine that protects against RSV

Seasonal vaccines are covered at $0 or very low cost on most health plans. If you have questions about vaccine coverage on your health plan, contact Customer Service at the number on your member ID card.



If you have questions about which seasonal vaccines you need or when you should get them, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for guidance.

To Use Your Free Ride for a Vaccine Appointment:



Download the Blue Bikes NOLA app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.

To redeem your promo code and start your free ride, open your Blue Bikes NOLA app and tap on your name in the upper-left corner. This will pull up a sidebar of account options. Tap on “promo codes,” which will take you to the code redemption screen.

Enter the promo code VaxUpNola23 in the field provided and tap “submit.” This will give you two free, 30-minute rides that you can use to travel to and from your vaccine appointment.

You must be 18 or older to ride Blue Bikes. Each individual rider can only use this code one time through Nov. 30. The Blue Bikes free ride code is only valid for trips to and from vaccine sites that are located within the bikeshare program’s service area.

Show us how you used the code by posting photos of your ride to vaccine appointments on your personal social media, tagging Blue Bikes (@BlueBikesNOLA) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (@BCBSLA).

Riders will be charged the standard Blue Bikes rate of 15 cents per minute plus a $1 unlocking fee for any time they ride outside of the free 30 minutes. All other standard Blue Bikes fees such as out-of-hub convenience charge and out-of-service-area fee apply.