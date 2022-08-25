NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Blue Cypress Books hosts author Ashley Winstead on Tuesday, September 27th at 6:00pm. Ms. Winstead will be in conversation with author Samantha Downing in celebration of Ms. Winstead’s book, The Last Housewife: A Novel. The discussion will be followed by an audience q&a and a book signing.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at the bookstore, located at 8123 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA 70118. Copies of Ms. Winstead’s book, The Last Housewife: A Novel (August, 2022) may be purchased before or during the event. More about the event here.

The Last Housewife: A Novel: From the author of the acclaimed In My Dreams I Hold a Knife comes a pitch-black thriller about a woman determined to destroy a powerful cult and avenge the deaths of the women taken in by it, no matter the cost. “Deliciously unputdownable.” — The Washington Post “Strap in for a terrifying tale of revenge.” — The Seattle Times “Captivating.” — Zibby Owens for Good Morning America “A truly terrifying novel.” — Cosmopolitan “I barely breathed through most of this horrifyingly engrossing story, so consider yourself warned.” — Good Housekeeping More about the book can be found here.