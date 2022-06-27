NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Blue Cypress Books hosts author Maurice Carlos Ruffin on June 29 at 6:00 p.m. Mr. Ruffin will read from and sign his book, “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories.” Mr. Ruffin will be accompanied by fellow writers, Karisma Price, Kayla Andrews, Annell Lopez, and Emilie Staat Strong who will read briefly from their works in celebration of the paperback release of, “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories.”

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at The Orange Couch, located at 2339 Royal St. Copies of Mr. Ruffin’s books, The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories and We Cast a Shadow may be purchased during the event. More about the event here.

The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories: A collection of raucous stories that offer a “vibrant and true mosaic” (The New York Times) of New Orleans, from the critically acclaimed author of We Cast a Shadow. Maurice Carlos Ruffin has an uncanny ability to reveal the hidden corners of a place we thought we knew. These perspectival, character-driven stories center on the margins and are deeply rooted in New Orleanian culture.

Maurice Carlos Ruffin is the author of The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You, which was published by One World Random House in August 2021. It was a New York Times Editor’s Choice, a finalist for the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, and longlisted for the Story Prize. His first book, We Cast a Shadow, was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and the PEN America Open Book Prize. It was longlisted for the 2021 DUBLIN Literary Award, the Center for Fiction Prize, and the Aspen Words Literary Prize. The novel was also a New York Times Editor’s Choice. Ruffin is the winner of several literary prizes, including the Iowa Review Award in fiction and the William Faulkner–William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition Award for Novel-in-Progress. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the LA Times, the Oxford American, Garden & Gun, Kenyon Review, and Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America. A New Orleans native, Ruffin is a professor of Creative Writing at Louisiana State University, and the 2020-2021 John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi. Ruffin is the 2022 Grand Marshal of the Mardi Gras Krewe of House Floats. More about Maurice here.



Blue Cypress Books is a local, woman-owned, New Orleans bookstore and has been a warm and welcoming place to find high-quality used and new books since 2008. BCB is an inclusive and welcoming place where we speak our minds and invite open conversations. They are proud members of the American Booksellers Association and the Southern Independent Booksellers Association, and are consistently rated as a top bookstore in the city. More info here.